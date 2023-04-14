Easing Barriers to Do Business in South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced an overhaul of the work visa system in a bid to attract skills needed to boost investment, which is part of his target of attracting R2-trillion in new investments over the next five years. Addressing 1,300 delegates attending the fifth SA Investment Conference at the Sandton Convention Centre on Thursday, Ramaphosa said the government would streamline application requirements to reduce the time frames for obtaining a work visa. President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced an overhaul of the work visa system in a bid to attract skills needed to boost investment, which is part of his target of attracting R2-trillion in new investments over the next five years. Addressing 1,300 delegates attending the fifth SA Investment Conference at the Sandton Convention Centre on Thursday, Ramaphosa said the government would streamline application requirements to reduce the time frames for obtaining a work visa.

SOURCE: BUSINESS DAY LIVE