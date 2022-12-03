Dynamic LIVE Online Course for Food Systems Businesses

Africa.com is featuring an online course in conjunction with HarvardX and online course provider edX. The course Food Systems Live! Entrepreneurship in Emerging Economies is slated to begin on January 23, 2023, and the “live” instruction will take place online every week for 9 weeks.

Unlike other online courses which involve recorded classes, Food Systems Live! will strike a balance between asynchronous content and dynamic live webinars. As a result, participants can interact directly with the Harvard University professors and industry experts, while gaining up-to-date and innovative knowledge of food systems, agriculture, nutrition, and/or sustainability that will enable them to develop viable businesses in emerging economies.

The enrollment fee for Food Systems Live! is $249. However, there is a flexible payment option that allows participants to spread the payment over time.

Click Here to enroll at Africa.com from now until January 20, 2023.