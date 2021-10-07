Dygo Keeps Walking

Hip hop star & media personality joins Johnnie Walker’s global cast
Mozambiquan hip hop star, presenter, singer, composer, and producer, DYGO, has joined the international cast of top talent signed to Johnnie Walker as the brand strides boldly into regions that make up the emerging markets portfolio of Diageo, including Mozambique, Côte d’Ivoire, Angola, Gabon, DRC and Congo Brazzaville.
As Johnnie Walker’s first ambassador partnership in Mozambique, Dygo is now receiving the same kind of global attention as do the likes of Nigerian producer Don Jazzy, and K-Pop star, CL, and Formula 1 star Jensen Button, all of whom have strode with Johnnie Walker.
“I’m excited to be partnering with Johnnie Walker at this point in my career. I have been in the music industry for over 10 years now so it’s important that the choices I make reflect who I am as a person and an artist – it’s a big step,” said Dygo at the signing.
Dygo Boy, or JURU$ as he is affectionately called by fans, is one of the most provocative MCs of the hip hop genre in Mozambique and carries the flag of so-called “Floss Rap”, while he has also become a renowned TV personality and music producer.
“We are delighted that Dygo has joined the Johnnie Walker PEM Africa family. Apart from his outright talent, what drew us towards Dygo is his own story – from a difficult upbringing to his success and overcoming business and personal difficulties – all of which are part of life’s incredible journey. He has proven that when you keep walking, you will always find where you are meant to be going. We are behind Dygo as he strides boldly, unleashing some incredible projects with Johnnie Walker,” says Deshnie Govender, Brand Manager Johnnie Walker & IPS Partner Emerging Markets.
Growing up in Maputo, Dygo (real name Hugo Diogo Mendonça) started out with Grupo 360˚, inspired by the likes of JAY-Z, Nas and Notorious BIG. In 2003 he moved to Cape Town where he met more hip-hop groups and participated with local MCs in shows & radio freestyles. Returning to Mozambique, Dygo joined the successful group, Magnesia, before going solo, also exploring a career on television, presenting top shows in Mozambique such as Groove and Attractions.
The success of his most recent album, “Frescolândia (Vol. 01)”, has once again recognized Dygo’s credentials as an explorer and creative powerhouse in the Mozambiquan and African cultural space.