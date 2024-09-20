During the Launch of a Public-Private Sector Partnership for the Development of Education in the presence of the Deputy Prime Minister (PM) for Human Capital Development, H.E. the Minister of Higher Education & Scientific Research & the United States Ambassador in Cairo

H.E. Dr. Rania A. Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation, emphasized that the government is working to increase partnerships with the private sector in various fields, in light of its vital role in driving inclusive and sustainable growth and achieving economic development.

This came during H.E.’s participation in the conferencing launching a public-private sector partnership for the development of education, organized by H.E. the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, in partnership with NextEra. This was in the presence of H.E. Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Deputy Prime Minister for Human Capital Development and Minister of Health and Population; H.E. Dr. Ayman Ashour, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research; Ms. Herro Mustafa Garg,US Ambassador to Egypt; and Dr. Ismail Abdel Ghafar, the President of the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport (AASTMT); as well as officials from private sector companies, entrepreneurs, and institutions relevant to the education sector.

In her speech, Al-Mashat noted that economic development and sustainability can only be achieved by investing in human capital, which includes investing in education and empowering a future generation of capable leaders. In this context, H.E. highlighted the importance of public-private partnership.

Noting that bridging the development gap in any sector requires constructive partnerships between the Government and the private sector, complementarity with development partners, international institutions and relevant entities, the Ministry of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation is working to implement evidence-based development policies, advance partnerships with the private sector through structural reforms, and enhance international partnerships in order to bridge development gaps across sectors, as per the government’s priorities and vision.

H.E. pointed out that public-private partnerships are driving innovative models of development, especially in the education sector.

Moreover in the context of chairing the ministerial group for entrepreneurship, H.E. noted the importance of the entrepreneurship and startup sector, in light of Egypt’s infrastructure potential and the human resources, making it a leading country in entrepreneurship in the region.

Al-Mashat also discussed Egypt’s advanced technological infrastructure and continuous growth in ICT, which helps strengthen partnerships with the private sector in various sectors and acts as a catalyst for entrepreneurship, thus contributing in the progress towards inclusive and sustainable growth.

In conclusion, H.E. emphasized that development gaps in different sectors are creating space for innovation and sustainable solutions.

During the event, H.E. Dr. Rania A. Al-Mashat and H.E. Dr. Ayman Ashour witnessed the signing of a partnership between the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and NextEra, as well as the signing of partnership agreements between NextEra and a number of international universities.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Planning and Economic Development – Egypt.