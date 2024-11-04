Duma Boko Breaks Botswana Democratic Party’s 50-year Political Hold

Botswana’s next President, Duma Boko, has achieved what no other opposition leader has managed in over 50 years: unseating the dominant Botswana Democratic Party (BDP). A Harvard-educated human rights lawyer, Boko’s well-mannered approach and engaging and friendly attitude endeared him to young people and citizens facing economic challenges, and his promise of economic reforms, employment, and government stipends, won widespread public admiration. However, Boko’s ascent to the top of Botswana’s political system came with challenges. For one, his election as president comes after three attempts. Beyond that, he had to pioneer the creation of the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), an alliance of Botswana’s opposition parties, to stand a chance after several years at the helm of the Botswana National Party yielded nothing. Despite the challenges and driven by a firm sense of principle, he remained undeterred, showing resilience in the face of the BDP’s dominance.



SOURCE: BBC