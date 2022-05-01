Driving the End-to-end Digitisation of Freight Management in Africa 

OnePort 365 has developed a freight forwarding platform that enables traders to efficiently and conveniently move cargo to, from and within Africa, providing complete transparency, visibility and control, minimizing cost inefficiencies and eliminating time and effort inefficiencies resulting from traditional supply chain management methods. With active operations in Nigeria and Ghana, the startup is building an operating system for cross-border trade in Africa, and it has now raised a US$5 million seed round to support its efforts. The round was led by Mobility 54, the VC arm of Toyota Tsusho and CFAO Group, with participation from SBI Investment, Flexport, ODX, a Singaporean syndicate fund and other strategic angel investors. Samurai Incubate also re-invested after participating in the previous round. OnePort 365 is exploring expansion into new markets, a process this funding will support, while it also plans to deliver a wide range of new services that will increase profitability across the board.
SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA