Driving Digital Transformation In West African Construction Sector

The West African construction industry is quickly becoming a massive enterprise supported by forward-looking government policies and robust foreign investment. Nigeria leads the region in construction expenditure, with an estimated market size of $2.2 billion. As digital technologies and automation solutions make inroads into the West African construction industry, organizations in the region need to integrate digital strategies and become digital-ready to create sustainable project life-cycles and drive revenue growth.

It’s all in the spotlight at the West Africa Digital Construction 2019 conference to be held on October 15 and 16, 2019 at the Radission Blu Hotel, Lagos Ikeja, Nigeria. The conference will bring together C-suite, senior decision makers, and government stakeholders across the construction and BIM industry to explore how firms are approaching advanced technologies and processes to drive business growth. The theme will throw the spotlight on transitioning from legacy BIM systems to digital solutions, integrating processes with technology and addressing key technology adoption challenges.

Some of the esteemed speakers and advisors for the conference this year include Ademola Isaac Olorunfemi, Chief Advisor and Former President at Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Arc. (Sir) Dipa Adjayi FNIA, President, Architects Registration Council of Nigeria (ARCON) – Nigeria, Dr. Zulfikar Adamu, Conference Chairman and Associate Professor of Strategic IT in Construction at School of Built Environment and Architecture, LSBU – UK, Martin Manuhwa, President at Federation of African Organization of Engineers (FAOE) – Zimbabwe, Onabekum Adekunle, CEO and Managing Partner at BEKSOLAR Ventures – Nigeria, and Adekunle Moulu, President at Nigerian Society Engineers (NSE)

Speaking about the past edition of the conference in East Africa, Surajo Yahaya, Ministry of Works & Transport, Nigeria, said, “The event was excellently organized! I found it interesting in terms of organization, presentations and commitment of the organizer in making it right.” Sunusi Magaji from Ministry of Works at Jigawa State Nigeria, echoed the sentiment, saying, “I really enjoyed the deliberations of both days. The speakers were thorough subject matter experts and presented on new innovations and technologies.”

Joined by Siemens as Silver Sponsor and Costech the leading reseller of Autodesk as exhibitor. And supported by BIM Africa, NSE, The Chartered Institute of Building, FAEO, Ghana Institution of Engineers, CORBON, ARCON, NIA, Nigerian Institute of Building among others this summit will also engage in several networking sessions along with round table discussions, and focused workshops for BIM professionals.

For more information about the event, view the event website or contact us at mohor@saifee-events.com

