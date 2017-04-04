‘Thank you Africa – together we’ll keep creating new possibilities’
Samsung would like to thank its loyal customers across the continent for enabling it to become the number one most admired brand in Africa and helping it to keep changing people’s lives.
The brand recently clinched top position in the 2016/7 Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands – an annual survey and valuation of the Top 100 brands in Africa.
According to the survey, Samsung grew its brand value by 13 percent, now making it the top brand in eight different countries.
“These rankings are an important metric of the progress Africa is making in creating competitive world-class brands that respond to African conditions, needs and ambitions,” says Thebe Ikalafeng, Founder and Chairman of Brand Africa and Chairman of Brand Finance Africa.
In line with this, Samsung’s products are specifically developed with the needs of its clients in mind, as is evidenced by the trust people place in the brand.
“There is an African proverb which says: If you want to go quickly, go alone, but if you want to go far, go together. In much the same way our success would not be possible without the considerable support of our growing client base across the continent,” says Yoo Young Kim, CEO and President of Samsung Electronics Africa Office. “In return, Samsung has always strived to ensure our clients have the latest products on the market and that we are continuously contributing towards an improved global society.”
As a corporate citizen, Samsung believes it can make a significant contribution towards a better world through the various initiatives in which it is involved.
In 2016, the brand surged forward on its mission to provide education solutions to rural areas across the continent so that a greater number of children would be able to access the digital technology needed to gain an education and in so doing improve their lives.
Among numerous other endeavours it opened a Solar Powered Internet School in Uganda, established Smart Schools for learners and teachers in Ghana and Nigeria and celebrated the first graduates of its Women Engineering Programme. It also launched a refrigeration and Air-conditioning Academy in South Africa.
“As we head into 2017, we looks forward to continuing our drive to bring educational opportunities to more people in rural Africa,” Kim says.
