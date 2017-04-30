Mobile West Africa has revealed the list of finalists for this year’s prestigious West Africa Mobile Awards 2017 (first truly West African Technology Awards) and sees Fashion Amazon of Africa- Dressmeoutlet.com as a finalist. The winner of the 2016 Young Achiever Award at World Leadership Congress, nominee for Outstanding Contribution to Enterprise and Fashion (West Africa) at Commonwealth Africa Awards (CAFI) and nominee for Best Use of PR in SME at CCA 2017.
This year, Dressmeoutlet.com has been nominated for the category of Commerce & Retail Company of the Year. The category recognizes leading e-commerce and retail companies across the West Africa region charting the progress in the industry and are focused on providing mobile connectivity, products and services having a fundamental impact on almost every aspect in the region.
West Africa Mobile Awards first launched in 2016 and were staggered to over 150 entries across categories to recognize and lift the stature of the entire retail industry by promoting best practices across markets.
All shortlisted companies will be celebrated and the winners announced during an awards gala party on the evening of Thursday, 18th May at Rooftop Lagos with over 150 mobile industry executives, international media, investors, prestigious judges and sponsors.