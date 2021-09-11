DRC Wants Angolan Mine to Compensate for Waste Leak

The government of the Democratic Republic of Congo said a toxic-waste leak at a mine in neighboring Angola that is part-owned by the world’s biggest diamond miner has killed 12 people and sickened thousands in the central African country, deepening concerns about pollution in an industry often active in hard-to-monitor places. Congo’s environment minister, Eve Bazaiba, told reporters Thursday that it would seek compensation from Angola for the damage caused by the spill at the Catoca mine, in which Moscow-listed Alrosa PJSC owns a 41% stake. There has been no public response so far from the Catoca mine’s owners. According to reports, the mine produces about 75% of Angola’s diamonds. After a reservoir containing toxic by-products from the mine leaked in late July, the Tshikapa river across the border in DR Congo turned red killing hippos, fish, and other animals. The largest diamond company in Angola, Catoca is owned by a consortium of international mining interests, including Endiama, Alrosa of Russia, Odebrecht of Brazil, and the Diamond Finance CY.
SOURCE: WALL STREET JOURNAL