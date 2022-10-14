DRC Under Scrutiny on How it Handles Money

Top 10 News / October 14, 2022 / By

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) plans to put the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on a list of countries subject to increased monitoring. DRC, a major cobalt and copper producer, will go on the global financial crime watchdog’s so-called grey list of deficient countries no later than October 21 for shortcomings in stamping out financial corruption, including money laundering and antiterrorist financing. Finance minister Nicolas Kazadi said on Friday that the DRC was “under enhanced surveillance” by the FATF and assured ministers that he would follow its recommendations. In addition to further task force scrutiny, countries on the grey list risk reputational damage, ratings adjustments, trouble obtaining global finance and higher transaction costs, experts say. Twenty-three countries are on the list, including African nations Mali, Uganda, Senegal, Burkina Faso and Morocco. The Paris-based FATF was established by the G7 leading economies to protect the global financial system.

SOURCE: BUSINESS DAY LIVE

Media Partners Upcoming Events

MWC Africa

View Calendar

We are committed to Africa

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will you support us?

Click here