DRC Rolls Out Mpox Vaccination Program to Combat Spread

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has launched its first mpox vaccination campaign in the eastern city of Goma. The campaign began on Saturday, with the vaccination of hospital staff. The authorities plan to begin a wider vaccination drive on Monday. So far, the country of 100 million people only has 265,000 doses of the vaccine. As a result, the DRC Ministry of Public Health has warned that the vaccine drive will be limited. According to the health minister, the current campaign will target priority groups, including healthcare workers and people with existing health conditions. Meanwhile, additional doses are expected from France, Japan, and the US, with President Biden pledging one million doses for African nations in their fight against the disease.



SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

