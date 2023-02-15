DRC Looks to More Traditional Food Sources

DRC imports nearly all of its wheat. Cassava, on the other hand, is widely available in the region. A small manufacturing plant has been set up in the University of Kisangani by a group of biotechnology students who hope their experiment will help offset wheat shortages. Enabel, the Belgian government’s development agency, donated the equipment, and 10 students work on a volunteer basis, advised by professor Onauchu Didy. Each day, the students can produce over 100 packets of 250 grams each, which they sell for 49c. In Kisangani, a similar size package of wheat spaghetti sells for up to $14.77. The packaging is made of paper imported from Uganda—to combat non-biodegradable waste and mitigate environmental pollution, Sembaito says—and delivery delays can also slow down the process.

SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA