DRC Auditor Reveals Huge Public Payroll Fraud

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s government is paying more than 145,000 employees who may not exist, according to an audit by the nation’s inspector-general of public finances. Double payments and salaries for fake government employees or for people with no clear job description cost the country about $73.2 million monthly, the General Inspectorate of Finances, or IGF, said Thursday in a communique posted on Twitter. Also, more than 40,000 agents are paid without their names appearing on the declaratory lists from the services that employ them, while more than 90,000 agents “share the same registration number with other agents who are also paid. The IGF has promised to transmit to the judicial authorities the list of 961 state agents involved in this “mafia network”.

BLOOMBERG