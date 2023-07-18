Dr. Nnenna Ezeigwe joins the Board of Directors of Resolve to Save Lives Nigeria

Dr. Nnenna Ezeigwe

ABUJA, Nigeria, 18 July 2023 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Resolve to Save Lives Nigeria (RTSL Nigeria) announced the appointment of Dr. Nnenna Ezeigwe, Co-Founder and CEO, Environment for Health Development Initiative (E4HDI), to the RTSL Nigeria Board of Directors. RTSL Nigeria is part of Resolve to Save Lives, a global health nonprofit focused on preventing 100 million deaths from cardiovascular disease and making the world safer from epidemics.

“We are delighted to have Dr. Nnenna Ezeigwe join the RTSL Nigeria Board of Directors,” said Dr. Tom Frieden, Director, Resolve to Save Lives Nigeria. “Dr. Ezeigwe’s leadership and experience in both the public and private sectors will be invaluable as we remain focused on our mission to save lives and prevent epidemics.”

Dr. Ezeigwe formerly served as the Director and National Coordinator, Non-Communicable Diseases for the Ministry of Health, Nigeria until her retirement in March 2021. Among many achievements during her tenure, Dr. Ezeigwe helped to reduce the prevalence of malaria throughout the country and championed the first National Multi-sectoral Action Plan for Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD), which earned an award from the United Nations Inter-Agency Task Force (UNIATF) for NCD in 2020. Dr. Ezeigwe is a fellow of the Medical College of Public Health and holds degrees or certifications from several institutions, including the University of Lagos, Rutgers University School of Public Health, and the Harvard T. Chan School of Public Health.

“I am committed to supporting the mission and work of Resolve to Save Lives Nigeria by serving on the RTSL Nigeria Board of Directors,” said Dr. Nnenna Ezeigwe. “In such a short time, the organization has made impressive progress advancing cardiovascular health and preparedness in Nigeria and beyond.”

“Resolve to Save Lives Nigeria welcomes Dr. Ezeigwe’s leadership,” said Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar, RTSL Nigeria Board Director and Dean of the University College London Faculty of Population Health Sciences. “Her experience and knowledge in program implementation and environmental health will further strengthen the RTSL Nigeria Board of Directors and help accelerate progress in the country and around the globe.”

The appointment of Dr. Ezeigwe to the RTSL Nigeria Board of Directors follows Dr. Iruka Okeke’s appointment in January, indicating the strong commitment of RTSL Nigeria to the mission and country. To learn more about Resolve to Save Lives Nigeria and its Board of Directors, please visit: https://resolvetosavelives.org/about/team.

About Resolve to Save Lives Nigeria

Resolve to Save Lives Nigeria is a part of Resolve to Save Lives, a U.S.-based, global not-for-profit organization with the mission of partnering with countries, communities and organizations to prevent 100 million deaths from cardiovascular disease and make the world safer from epidemics. To find out more, visit: resolvetosavelives.org or Twitter @ResolveTSL.

