DPA Kenya Ltd Will Develop The Biggest Rooftop Solar Project In Kenya For The Devki Group

In November 2021, DPA Kenya Ltd, co-owned by DPA (Distributed Power Africa) a key player in distributed renewable energy solutions and EDF (Électricité de France), the French multinational electric utility has signed an agreement with the Devki Group to provide renewable energy solutions for a factory based at Nairobi. In this agreement, DPA Kenya Ltd will first deploy a 4MWp rooftop solar plant at the Ruiru Devki steel manufacturing site.

The Devki Group is one of the largest manufacturers of Steel, Roofing Sheets and Cement in Kenya. With several factories spread across the country, the Devki Group’s decision to switch to renewable energy will reduce their operating costs and carbon footprint. This solar rooftop project is a first-of-its-kind in Kenya and will generate 6.16 GWh of power per annum for Devki’s operations.

DPA Kenya Ltd will execute the 4MWp project in Ruiru through a 20-year lease agreement with The Devki Group. The company will finance, design, deploy, operate and maintain this solar plant which is the first of other solar projects under study for The Devki Group.

DPA Kenya Ltd have been determined in engaging C&I (commercial and industrial) businesses in Kenya to adopt hybrid solar energy and lithium battery technology for energy resilience, increased business efficiency and improved carbon footprints.

The signing ceremony took place on the 13th of October at Devki Riuru premises.

Mr. Narendra Raval, Executive Chairman of the Devki Group of Companies stated “We are looking forward to making our operations sustainable to allow for greater efficiency, business continuity during power outages and cost savings.”

Ms. Valérie Levkov, Senior VP Africa and Middle East at EDF stated, “EDF is pleased to be deeply involved in the biggest solar rooftop project in Kenya, applying the highest Health Social and Safety standards. This partnership represents an opportunity for EDF and DPA to deliver low carbon energy solutions suitable for Devki needs, using Kenyan companies as sub-contractors.”

Mr. Norman Moyo, CEO of DPA added: “DPA Kenya has met a huge success after only one and a half year of activity and has become a major player with a wide range of industries and services sites in operation. Our objective is to meet our clients’ needs with a tailor-made service and state of-the-art offers. It is an inspiring example of our ambitions in Eastern and Southern Africa for our C&I clients.”