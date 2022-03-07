This week, DP World in Luanda, celebrates it’s 1-year anniversary of operations at the multipurpose terminal (MPT). DP World, which has a 20-year concession to manage, operate and modernise the Port of Luanda multipurpose terminal reached this significant milestone, thanks to the various stakeholders including government, customers, employees, and communities that have contributed its collective success.
When DP World Luanda began operations at the MPT, it saw many opportunities to increase efficiencies through refurbishing the technical department, upskilling staff, and procuring new, advanced equipment. Key milestones reached in the year included providing 8,000 hours of training to staff members and implementing new systems, such as the Zodiac terminal operating system, that helps automate 100% of its operations.
In the past 12 months, DP World in Luanda implemented the following measures to ensure operational excellence at the MPT:
- Introduced Cargoes Flow, the digital cargo tracking platform, which enables MPT users to monitor their shipments from origin to destination
- Provided staff with opportunities to move jobs internally and undergo training in various DP World locations across Africa
- Created a clear human resources strategy and developed staff policies
- Improved online billing systems for customers
- Upskilled staff through a partnership with the Methodist University
- Hired medical professionals (a doctor and a nurse) who are available on site
DP World in Luanda also made strides to give back to the community in which it operates through the following corporate responsibility initiatives:
- Partnered with EcoAngola and Angola’s National Oil, Gas and Biofuel’s Agency (ANPG) for a massive beach clean-up at Praia de Areia
- Provided food baskets to local communities during the holiday season
- Welcomed the first group of nine participants for the Grow Program to train for 18 months in various departments at the MPT
- Invested and volunteered at Catambor school to construct a multipurpose sports pavilion, create new classrooms, overhaul a technology room, install new pipelines for the installation of electricity and drinking water, as well as providing a fresh coat of paint for the whole school.
“We have not only managed to increase efficiencies at the MPT, but we have also strengthen trade in Angola. We are grateful to government for entrusting us with this partnership, and our customers for trusting in our capabilities to deliver efficiently and enable better flow of trade. We look forward to the continuing of serving the people of Luanda and supporting Angola’s economy.” said Francisco Pinzon, CEO at DP World in Luanda.