Don’t Forget To Wonder With Discovery Channel

There are only two weeks left to enter the Don’t Stop Wondering Award

The Discovery Channel Don’t Stop Wondering Award is back for its second consecutive year and eagerly awaiting budding filmmakers exciting entries. The seventh annual Jozi Film Festival entry submissions opened on Monday the 19th of February 2018, with only two weeks left to get entries in.

For this category, film makers need to develop a 2-5 minute documentary that showcases and celebrates unique African stories, while capturing Discovery’s ethos of sparking curiosity.

The Africa-wide search for filmmaking talent, will gear the winner with a Canon XF-405 video camera with Singer Photographic camera accessories worth over $5,800 to use for their next filming project. Entry is free and multiple entries are welcome.

“Last year’s entries blew us away, with their creative, emotive and thought-provoking portrayals of the diversity of Africa’s culture and people,” said Amanda Turnbull, VP & Country Manager for Discovery Networks Middle East and Africa. “This year, we are excited to experience more truly African stories, told through an intriguing and authentic lens.”