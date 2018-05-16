Home Sponsored

Don’t Forget To Wonder With Discovery Channel

By
Susan Gitau
Discovery Channel

There are only two weeks left to enter the Don’t Stop Wondering Award

The Discovery Channel Don’t Stop Wondering Award is back for its second consecutive year and eagerly awaiting budding filmmakers exciting entries. The seventh annual Jozi Film Festival entry submissions opened on Monday the 19th of February 2018, with only two weeks left to get entries in.

For this category, film makers need to develop a 2-5 minute documentary that showcases and celebrates unique African stories, while capturing Discovery’s ethos of sparking curiosity.

The Africa-wide search for filmmaking talent, will gear the winner with a Canon XF-405 video camera with Singer Photographic camera accessories worth over $5,800 to use for their next filming project. Entry is free and multiple entries are welcome.

Discovery Channel

“Last year’s entries blew us away, with their creative, emotive and thought-provoking portrayals of the diversity of Africa’s culture and people,” said Amanda Turnbull, VP & Country Manager for Discovery Networks Middle East and Africa. “This year, we are excited to experience more truly African stories, told through an intriguing and authentic lens.”

After the entries close, the Top 10 films will be selected by a JFF and Discovery jury and will be broadcast on Discovery Channel in July and August, to make their case for public vote.
The winning film will be selected by popular vote via the voting tool on Discovery’s website: www.discoverychannelafrica.com, will be screened alongside the other Top 10 films. The winner will be flown to Johannesburg to receive their prize at the Jozi Film Festival awards, to be held on the 30th of September.Entrants must be 18 years or older and must reside on the African continent. Don’t miss out! Submit your work for this category before the closing date at 19:00 on 28 May 2018.

For more information on how to submit to JFF2018, please visit www.jozifilmfestival.co.za or www.DiscoveryChannelAfrica.com. This could be the start of your dream filmmaking career.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Discovery Communications.

