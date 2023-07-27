Doctors in Nigeria are Ready to Down Tools

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has directed its members to embark on an indefinite strike beginning Wednesday, 26 July. This development is coming less than 48 hours after the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abass, pleaded with the doctors for understanding and pledged the new administration’s commitment to addressing their concerns. The NARD President said the decision to commence the indefinite strike was taken during the association’s July National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Lagos. He said further details would be communicated soon.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS