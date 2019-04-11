dmg Events To Launch New Transport Event In Mozambique

Africa expansion strategy brings dmg events closer to growth markets

Mozambique Ports and Rail Evolution Forum 2019 to run in Maputo 13 – 14 May

Third edition of West African Ports and Rail Evolution to debut in Nigeria

dmg events, a leading international events company, continues to expand its reach in Africa, with the continent proving essential to the company’s growth plans.

The burgeoning transport sector is the latest to see a new launch from the company, with Mozambique Ports and Rail Evolution Forum 2019 set to take place in Maputo in May this year. The forum joins two existing transport events already taking place in Africa, as dmg events’ grows its portfolio in the sector.

The new event is being launched as Mozambique expects to invest more than $13bn into port, railway and corridor infrastructure developments and upgrades, creating significant opportunities along the way. “That’s the kind of long-term investment programme that helps shape our strategy in the region,” said Devi Paulsen, Vice President of dmg events Africa.

“As we look to further our expansion into the key markets and essential industries on the continent we will continue to comb economic data for the investment indicators we know will help us deliver great events for our exhibitors in dynamic markets.”

The new launch in Mozambique comes as the third edition of the established West African Ports and Rail Evolution event debuts in Nigeria later this year. Also heading to Nigeria is The Big 5 Construct Nigeria, an event based on the company’s flagship construction brand, but carefully adapted to suit the regional market. These pioneering events demonstrate dmg events’ ability to provide expert support to important industries, while developing new brands and markets for its global network of exhibitors.

These exhibitors benefit directly from dmg events’ sustained investment in its Africa operations – including two offices in South Africa and one in Egypt- as the company deepens the level of support it offers to its exhibitors and participants onsite.

“This is part of our significant commitment to the region,” said Paulsen. “Being onsite helps us to better reach our audience and understand the needs of the markets where we operate.”

All of the company’s events in Africa are underpinned by ministerial support. It is support that recognises the high-calibre platforms and opportunities that dmg events delivers to regional markets, as well as the company’s ability to align its events with long-term government investment and planning in the sectors where it operates.