Discovery Brings ‘Real Time’ And ‘Discovery Family’ To Startimes Subscribers Across Africa

The Launch of Real Time on StarTimes Marks a Pivotal Moment in the Evolution of Discovery’s African Ad Sales Strategy, as it Appoints Apricot Africa Consulting as One of its Newest Ad Sales Partners in Africa

Discovery, Inc. today announced the expansion of Real Time, across Africa. From 15 April 2019, the female general entertainment channel will launch on StarTimes, alongside Discovery Family which has been available on the StarTimes platform since December 2018.

The announcement follows Discovery’s recent renewal with StarTimes earlier this year, which included the launch of ST Real Time and Discovery Family as brand-new channels for StarTimes customers, to sit alongside Discovery’s popular true-crime network, Investigation Discovery (ID). ST Real Time will be available to customers of StarTimes’, alongside Discovery Family and Investigation Discovery (ID).

“At Discovery we are always looking for ways to bring our globally-loved content and brands to new audiences,” said Amanda Turnbull, Vice President & General Manager for Discovery in Africa and the Middle East. “Expanding our portfolio with StarTimes to include the launch of Real Time and Discovery Family means we now offer their customers an enhanced mix of entertaining content for the whole family – from popular lifestyle programming on Real Time, fun edutainment on Discovery Family, to engaging real-life storytelling on ID”

“At StarTimes we are excited to include more channels on our network from a global brand. We believe these new options will provide our customers with an exciting new mix of content which will allow customers more choice and value, ” says Lily Meng, StarTimes’ Deputy GM of Media Division.

In line with Real Time’s launch on StarTimes, Discovery has appointed Apricot Africa Consulting to represent the channel in key territories across East, Central and West Africa*, a move which marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of Discovery’s African ad sales strategy, following the formation of its partnership with Viacom International Media Networks Africa last year. Under the appointment, Apricot will expand upon the commercial opportunities offered by Real Time in these key markets, such as spot sale advertising, sponsorships and brand partnerships. VIMN Africa will continue to represent Real Time in South Africa, as well as Discovery’s wider commercial channel portfolio, across the continent.

Real Time is Africa’s newest channel for female audiences, showcasing the best of Discovery’s female-targeted lifestyle, factual and wildlife content. Since launching in South Africa on DStv in September 2018, Real Time has already proven a hit, attracting an average audience of 10,317 and rating as Discovery’s 3rd rated channel overall in terms of share, with a healthy co-viewing appeal (47%:53% male to female). This April highlights on Real Time include Married By Mum and Dad, which looks at voluntary arranged marriages; Our Little Family which follows the little Hamill family and the extraordinary life; Reasonable Doubt re-enacts the true crime series, where retired homicide detective, Chris Anderson, and criminal defence attorney, Melissa Lewkowicz open controversial murder cases and re-examine the evidence.

Discovery Family combines fun entertainment shows with accessible documentary and pop-science series in a way that encourages viewers to be curious about the world around them. Premiering on Discovery Family in April will be: Tricks on the Street, street magician, illusionist and mentalist Ryan Tricks uses his mind-blowing abilities to brighten up people’s lives, and Chopped Junior as junior chefs show off their incredible culinary skills as they transform ingredients into masterpiece dishes.

