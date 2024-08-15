Director General, Department for Africa, the Middle East and Latin America

The Government appointed Counsellor for Foreign Affairs Anna-Kaisa Heikkinen to serve as Director General of the Department for Africa, the Middle East and Latin America for a fixed term from 1 September 2024 to 31 August 2028.

Heikkinen transfers to the post from her previous position as Head of Mission at Finland’s Embassy in Maputo. Prior to this, she worked as Head of Mission at the Representative Office in Ramallah in 2017–2020. Heikkinen has also held other positions, including as Special Adviser to the Prime Minister in International Affairs in 2014–2017. She has also worked at the Embassies of Finland in Moscow and New Delhi.

Heikkinen joined the Ministry for Foreign Affairs in 2003. She holds a Master’s degree in social sciences.

