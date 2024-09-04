Ding Xuexiang Meets Respectively with Kenyan President William Ruto, Rwandan President Paul Kagame and Tunisian Prime Minister Kamel Madouri

On September 3, 2024, Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council Ding Xuexiang met in Beijing respectively with Kenyan President William Ruto, Rwandan President Paul Kagame and Tunisian Prime Minister Kamel Madouri, who are in China for the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

In his meeting with William Ruto, Ding Xuexiang said that China and Kenya enjoy a long history of friendship and fruitful cooperation, which has played an exemplary role in driving China-Africa cooperation. President Xi Jinping met with President William Ruto, providing strategic guidance to the development of China-Kenya relations in the new era. China is ready to work with Kenya to translate the common understandings reached between the two heads of state into concrete actions. Under the framework of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, China will strengthen cooperation in infrastructure and other traditional fields, expand the growth drivers of cooperation in emerging areas, and continuously enrich the China-Kenya comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

William Ruto said, Kenya is ready to strengthen cooperation with China in various fields under the framework of the FOCAC and the Belt and Road Initiative to push forward bilateral relations.

In his meeting with Paul Kagame, Ding Xuexiang said that China and Rwanda have similar state governance strategies and visions for development. They are good partners and brothers who share the same interests and are advancing side by side on the path of modernization. President Xi Jinping has held meetings with President Paul Kagame on many occasions, providing important guidance for the development of China-Rwanda relations. China is ready to work with Rwanda to implement the important common understandings reached between the two heads of state, strengthen the synergy of development strategies, deepen cooperation in infrastructure, agricultural development, education, science and technology, and elevate bilateral relations to new heights.

Paul Kagame said that over the years, Rwanda and China have maintained close and friendly cooperative relations. Rwanda is ready to deepen traditional friendship and enhance mutually beneficial cooperation with China to benefit the two peoples.

In his meeting with Kamel Madouri, Ding Xuexiang noted that this year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Tunisia. President Xi Jinping held talks with President Kais Saied during his state visit to China in May, during which the two sides had an in-depth exchange of views and reached many important common understandings on the development of bilateral relations and mutually beneficial cooperation. Under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China is ready to work with Tunisia to uphold the original aspiration of friendship and mutual trust, continue to strengthen cooperation in such fields as infrastructure, economy, trade, investment, science, education, culture and health, and open up a bright future of China-Tunisia strategic partnership.

Kamel Madouri said, Tunisia is ready to actively participate in high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, deepen practical cooperation with China in various fields and elevate bilateral relations to a new level.

