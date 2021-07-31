Digitising Supply Chain and Access to Essential, Life-saving Medicine

Nigerian e-health startup Field Intelligence has announced its expansion into 11 new cities across Nigeria and Kenya as it crosses the 1.4 million threshold of serviced patients. Founded in 2015, Field Intelligence is the leading pharmaceutical supply chain provider within Nigeria and Kenya, that aims to reshape the pharma value chain by turning the supply chain underlying it into a strategic tool for access and growth. The startup works collaboratively with African governments by delivering and scaling healthcare programmes, whilst catering for Africa’s small private pharmacies, by providing data led technology that aids inventory management and access to products. The startup, which raised a US$3.6 million Series A funding round in March 2020, allows independent and franchise pharmacies in the cities it serves to access 1,000 unique products, inventory planning, subscription delivery and Pay-As-You-Sell on the Shelf Life platform. The expansion will build on Field Intelligence’s existing 700-strong pharmacy membership, which has served over 1.4 million patients to accelerate quality frontline healthcare across Africa.
SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA