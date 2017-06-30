DIGITAL THEME: Who’s Creating the African Bill Gates of Tomorrow?

LEAP Science and Maths Schools

South Africa’s first science and maths no-fee high school to operate in the townships (underdeveloped urban areas), LEAP, aims to give young minds the academic and life skills they need to become future leaders. Founder and Executive Director, John Gilmour, first opened the LEAP Science and Maths School in the Western Cape Community of Langa in 2004. Now, LEAP has six schools in three of South Africa’s nine provinces (Western Cape, Gauteng and Limpopo). LEAP, which is registered as a non-profit organisation, has several funding partners and also works with government.

All of its schools:

Require that all students study mathematics, physical science and English.

Have an extended school day (9 hours), Saturday classes and formal holiday programmes.

Have smaller classes and schools to support accountability and help build relationships.

One cannot apply to study at the LEAP Science and Maths Schools as its learners are selected for enrollment based on potential and the will to work hard towards achieving their goals. The pupils are sourced from township-based feeder schools.

The school provides high-quality education to high school pupils. It now has an average of 95% matric pass rate, and in 2016, the pass rate reached 97%. South Africa does not have enough highly-trained teachers in STEM, so LEAP has the Future Leaders Programme, which aims to enroll 10% of learners from each graduating matric class to study education at a tertiary level.

For more on the impact of the schools watch this video.