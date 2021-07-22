Digicloud Africa Named 2020 Google Cloud Expansion Partner Of The Year – Europe, Middle East, And Africa

Digicloud Africa, a Google Cloud reseller enablement partner in Africa, has been named the 2020 Google Cloud Expansion Partner of the Year – Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The annual award recognises one partner in the region that has shown outstanding success in helping a large number of customers achieve better results through Google Cloud’s platform and Google Workspace.
“We’re proud to recognize Digicloud Africa’s growth with Google Cloud and their commitment to helping a growing number of customers succeed,” said Carolee Gearhart, Global Channel Chief at Google Cloud. “Digicloud Africa has demonstrated strong technical capabilities across Google Cloud products and solutions and has significantly scaled their work with customers over the past year.”
“It’s an unbelievable honour to be one of the first African-based companies to ever win a Google Cloud Partner of the Year Award,” says Digicloud Africa CEO Gregory MacLennan. “The past year has brought about a rapid, almost frantic adoption of technology across industries to streamline the necessity of remote working, but also for companies to accelerate digital transformation as a whole. Google Cloud is the cloud of choice for innovation and ease of adoption and we’re proud to be part of the incredible ecosystem bringing that service to businesses on our continent.”
MacLennan says that it’s humbling to be chosen for this award within just three years of proudly representing Google Cloud. “Digicloud accepts the award on behalf of the numerous valued resellers with which we implement customer solutions, having navigated all of 2020’s challenges far better with the support and expertise of our network of trusted resellers.”
MacLennan says that whilst the complete list of resellers would be too lengthy to mention, three companies were instrumental in driving Google Cloud adoption in Africa in 2020, namely: Incentro Africa, for work in Kenya and Senegal specialising in workforce transformation, machine learning and infrastructure; Dotmodus, for work in South Africa and Mauritius specialising in data and analytics and infrastructure and finally, one of the largest Google partners in Africa, Deimos,for work in Nigeria and South Africa.
“We’re looking forward to the next year of helping companies to navigate moving into the cloud – a move that continues to revolutionise the way businesses operate, in very short periods of time,” concludes MacLennan.