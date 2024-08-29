Did Mali’s Coup Spark a Wave of Instability in West Africa?

The 2020 military coup in Mali, led by Colonel Assimi Goita, has had a profound impact on West Africa, triggering a wave of military takeovers in the region. After ousting President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, Goita was initially installed as the vice president of a transitional government before eventually taking over as president of the West African nation. Goita’s takeover sparked a series of coups across West Africa, fueled by widespread dissatisfaction with civilian governments, insecurity, and resentment towards France’s influence. These coups have severely disrupted regional stability, leading to increased violence, weakened civilian governance, and the rise of Russian influence through Wagner Group mercenaries. ECOWAS, the regional bloc, has struggled to respond effectively, with critics blaming its inconsistent actions for emboldening coup leaders.



SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

Share it!