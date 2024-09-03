Dialogue on Justice, Development, and Geo-Politics of the Horn

The Ministry of Justice has announced that it will organize a dialogue focusing on Justice, Development, and the Geo-Politics of the Horn of Africa from 4 to 6 September at Asmara Palace Hotel.

Ms. Fauzia Hashim, the Minister of Justice, stated that this program is a continuation of a similar forum held in April this year. She highlighted that the objective is to share experiences with experts who have a deep understanding of the geo-political dynamics of the Horn of Africa.

The participants will include lawyers, sociologists, anthropologists, writers, researchers, historians, and others, both Eritreans and foreigners, who possess substantial knowledge of the subject.

During the three-day dialogue, research papers will be presented on topics such as “Eritrea: From Victim to a Key Player in the Geopolitics of the Horn,” “The Big Rupture in International Relations and Its Importance to the Region,” “The History and Geopolitical Dynamics of the Horn of Africa and Beyond,” “Land, Indigenous Laws, and Development in Africa,” “Decolonizing the Concept of Development and Integration in Africa,” “Assessment and Re-Assessment of the Integration Process in Africa,” “Building a Common Understanding on Synergies of Development,” and “Evaluation of Synergies on Development in the Horn of Africa, Red Sea Region, and the Nile Basin.”

