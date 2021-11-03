New Regional Distribution Center in the Dubai Airport Freezone (DAFZA) to cater to more than 30 countries across the Middle East and Africa
DHL Global Forwarding, the leading international provider of air, ocean, and road freight services, has announced that it will operate the smart devices distribution hub in Dubai for Honor, a leading global technology company. The hub will distribute Honor’s products to more than 30 countries across the Middle East and Africa.
Ralf Schreiber at DHL Global Forwarding said: “The new DHL logistics center in DAFZA for Honor is a multi-functional integrated warehouse facility. The hub will support multi-scene delivery of finished products, spare parts, e-commerce, retail, and value-added services, and provide customers in the Middle East and Africa with the ultimate delivery experience. It will support Honor, one of the fastest growing mobile brands in emerging markets, to leverage our logistics expertise.”
China-based technology company Honor conducts business in more than 50 countries in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and America. The New Reginal Distribution Center for Honor at Dubai Airport Free Zone (DAFZA) will act as a hub for Honor smart devices as well as accessories and after-sales parts.
The proximity to Dubai’s cargo terminal and operations in DAFZA makes it a strategic location for fast-moving mobile phones. Apart from warehousing facilities, this first-of-its-kind DHL logistics hub will also offer customs clearance and airfreight distribution services for Honor’s cutting-edge products across the region. Honor has strong growth plans in Middle East and Africa and the distribution hub will cater to around 60% of its finished product deliveries across the region.
Mr. Likun Zhao, Reginal President of Middle East and Africa at Honor, said: “The DHL hub for Honor reflects our unwavering commitment to build an efficient, agile, and sustainable supply chain with our partners – particularly in the Middle East and Africa region, one of our key focus markets. This is part of our long-term commitment to providing personalized, world-class products to our regional customer base, in line with our ambition to be one of the top smart device brands globally.”