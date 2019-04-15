DHL Global Forwarding Sets Up Logistics Hub In Tanger Med

This new Logistics Hub will be the largest warehousing facility for DHL Global Forwarding in Morocco

DHL Global Forwarding, the leading international provider of air, sea and road freight services, has signed a deal with Tanger Med to set up its new Africa-Europe Logistics Hub in the Tanger Med Logistical Zone. DHL Global Forwarding will be one of the largest freight forwarders to establish operations in Tanger Med dedicated logistical zone.

The hub, at 6,000 m² will be the largest facility for DHL in the country, and serves as a gateway to the international markets for DHL’s customers, especially for imports and exports to and from Europe, North and West Africa.

This new Logistics Hub at Tanger Med will enable DHL Global Forwarding to provide its customers with end-to-end solutions such as customs clearance facilitation and supply chain management, in addition to air, sea and road freight services.

“The strategic location of Tanger Med presents a huge opportunity for us. Its ability to support multi-modal connectivity, especially its maritime, as well as road connections to Casablanca and the South, will allow us to expand and enhance our customer service offering,” said Christelle Fadel, General Manager, DHL Global Forwarding, Morocco.



“The Tanger Med Logistical Zone is a perfect choice for large multinationals and logistical operators seeking to optimize their logistics operations and redistribute their flow of goods to Africa, Europe and America,” said Rachid Houari, General Manager, Medhub.

The new state-of-the art warehouse will begin operations by May 2019.

