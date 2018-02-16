DHL Global Forwarding Makes Key Appointments In Cameroon & Ivory Coast

African Media Agency (AMA)/- DHL Global Forwarding, the leading international provider of air, sea and road freight services, has appointed Alassane Mare and Theophile Boutamba as Country Manager in Cameroon and Ivory Coast respectively. Both of them will report to Daniella De Pauw, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding Sub-Saharan Africa.

Amadou Diallo, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding Middle East and Africa, said, “Africa and Middle East are important regions for our network and we are optimistic of its growth potential. Middle East for example is projected to grow by 3.7% this year and a similar upward trend is predicted for the African region. Therefore, putting in place the right leaders to capitalize on this growth trajectory is crucial, as they have full understanding of the markets to deliver best business results for our customers. We are excited to further collaborate with our customers to harness more positive business prospects and drive growth for the region.”Daniella De Pauw, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding Sub-Saharan Africa, said, “I am positive that these key appointments will drive continued growth for the company in the region. Both Alassane and Theophile are DHL veterans who have been with us for more than a decade, and have proven their expertise in various roles within the organization. The wealth of experience they have gained throughout the years will enable them to steer the business and we value them very much.”

Alassane Mare appointed as Country Manager to oversee operations in Cameroon

Alassane has been with DHL for about 20 years, of which he spent almost 10 years with DHL International Sénégal in various functions including operations performance, quality and security, as well as project management for key initiatives – implementation of Global Standard Operating Procedure and Transported Asset Protection Association (TAPA) certifications. His deep experience within DHL Global Forwarding division in the last eight years puts him in good stead to fully understand the business and industry, from his earlier roles as Head of Sales, Air Freight Manager, and Head of Operations, Head of Ocean Freight Products.

Alassane Mare, Country Manager for Cameroon, DHL Global Forwarding, said, “Over the years, I am honored to be given various opportunities and was able to deliver results, thanks to the excellent teams I work with. This new role is a continued positive momentum for me, and I am excited to raise the bar further, for the business in the region. This market still presents tremendous potential and I look forward to continue delivering the highest standards of excellence to our customers, with the support of a talented and committed team.”

Theophile Boutamba officially assumes role of Country Manager in Ivory Coast

In this role, Theophile is tasked to lead and manage the country’s operations and is responsible for driving its business growth.

A respected industry veteran who has been with DHL for more than a decade, Theophile first joined DHL in Gabon in 2005 to synergize operations and propel business development for Danzas – which was acquired by DHL in 2002. In 2008, he took on the role of operations manager for DHL Global Forwarding Gabon where he leveraged his expertise to drive growth for the market. In recognition of his strong capabilities, Theophile assumed the dual role of sales and marketing, as well as branch manager in Gabon between 2012 to July 2017. During this time, he led the opening of Port-Gentil Station to focus on the oil and gas business and also secured key customer contracts.

Theophile Boutamba, Country Manager for Ivory Coast, DHL Global Forwarding, said, “This new role has been extremely rewarding. I have been hugely encouraged by the enthusiasm of my highly-competent team here in Ivory Coast and we continue to stand ready to deliver the highest standard for our customers.”

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of DHL.