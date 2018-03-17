DHL Global Forwarding Appoints Elhadji Galaye Ndaw As Country Manager Senegal

DHL Global Forwarding, the leading international provider of air, sea and road freight services, has appointed Elhadji Galaye Ndaw as Country Manager in Senegal. Based in Dakar, Galaye will report to Serigne Ndanck Mbaye, Cluster Head for Senegal, Ivory Coast and Ghana, DHL Global Forwarding.
Amadou Diallo, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding Middle East and Africa, said, “We see tremendous growth potential in Africa and Middle East. Particularly in Senegal, we are expecting economic growth of about 7% this year, led by strong forecast in agriculture, industry and services sector1. In view of the positive business and investment climate, we want to seize the opportunity to grow business prospects for our customers here, by leveraging our expertise and full understanding of these markets.”
Elhadji Galaye Ndaw, the newly-appointed Country Manager for Senegal, DHL Global Forwarding, said, “It has been quite a journey to witness the business growth which DHL Global Forwarding has undergone in Senegal, and I am optimistic that this market presents even more opportunities. With a strong team in place, and with my strong understanding of the local culture and business practices here, I am confident of delivering the highest standards of excellence to our customers.”