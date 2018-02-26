DHL Global Appoints Serigne Mbaye As Head For Senegal, Ivory Coast & Ghana

* He will also assume responsibility as Country Manager for Ghana

DHL Global Forwarding, the leading international provider of air, sea and road freight services, has appointed Serigne Ndanck Mbaye as Cluster Head for Senegal, Ivory Coast and Ghana. Based in Accra, Serigne will also assume responsibility as Country Manager in Ghana. He will report directly to Daniella De Pauw, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding Sub-Saharan Africa.

Serigne was most recently Country Manager for DHL Global Forwarding Senegal – a role he has held since 2011 – where he led the business to year-on-year double-digit growth. A DHL veteran, Serigne started his career in the logistics sector with the group’s Express division in 2004, as Gateway Manager for DHL Express Senegal. From 2008 to 2009, he took on various roles overseeing the division’s service center and operations in Angola. In 2009, he was put in charge of DHL Express operations in Cape Verde, Guinea Bissau, The Gambia and Senegal, driving networks requirements in terms of volume, value and quality key performance indicators.

Amadou Diallo, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding Middle East and Africa, said, “2017 was a relatively tough year for businesses in this region but we are optimistic and look forward to a more stable and positive outlook this year. Having the right leaders in place with a winning mindset is critical for us to be ahead of the pack.”

Daniella De Pauw, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding Sub-Saharan Africa, said, “There is synergy in having a veteran like Serigne oversee our business in these countries, especially for Ivory Coast where economic expansion is projected at around 7% next year1. His proven track record in growing our business in Senegal speaks for itself and I have high expectations for him to lead the teams to greater success.”

Serigne Ndanck Mbaye, Cluster Head for Senegal, Ivory Coast and Ghana, and Country Manager for Ghana, DHL Global Forwarding, said, “Being able to contribute my expertise and knowledge to the business for more than a decade has been a rewarding journey and I’m ready to take on yet another challenge – to drive the business further in the region. I’m looking to build a fulfilling culture where we put our best foot forward each day for our customers.”