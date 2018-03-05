DHL Global Appoints Riana Rasolofonjatovo To Lead Mauritius & Madagascar

* Marks an expanded role as he continues to oversee operations in Madagascar – a position he has held since 2011

DHL Global Forwarding, the leading international provider of air, sea and road freight services, has appointed Ny Riana Rasolofonjatovo as Country Manager in Mauritius, in addition to his current role as Country Manager for Madagascar. With the expanded portfolio, he is tasked to manage and drive growth in both countries. Based in Madagascar, Ny Riana will report directly to Daniella De Pauw, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding Sub-Saharan Africa.

Amadou Diallo, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding Middle East and Africa, said, “Africa bears vast opportunities for businesses to grow, especially with rising trade volumes in export and import, as well as intra-region. In particular, Mauritius and Madagascar are poised for growth with stable and conducive climates to promote investments. Mauritius1 in particular also benefits from its strategic positioning as a gateway for investments from Europe and Asia into Africa. With so many opportunities ahead, we need strong leaders to best harness business prospects for our customers who trust that we can deliver.”

Daniella De Pauw, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding Sub-Saharan Africa, said, “Ny Riana is a true DHL veteran who has risen through the ranks over the years, to become a key asset for our business. His wealth of experience and first-hand knowledge of day-to-day operations put him in good stead to lead with confidence and I have absolute trust that he will continue to see us through growth in these markets.”

Ny Riana has been with DHL for almost 15 years, and during this time, he has taken roles across both DHL Express and DHL Global Forwarding. In his most recent role as country manager for DHL Global Forwarding Madagascar – a role he has held since 2011, he led the team to achieve high customer satisfaction, and surpassed all key performance indicators.

A DHL veteran, he first joined DHL Express in 2003 as a project manager in Madagascar, to develop the new network and domestic market for the company. Between 2005 and 2011, he led the Operations team in DHL Global Forwarding Madagascar to provide top quality end-to- end logistics operations, aligned with DHL’s global procedures. In 2006, he led the deployment of a full suite of logistics solutions to support mining companies and their sub-contractors in the Eastern region of Madagascar. He was promoted to country manager for DHL Global Forwarding Madagascar in 2011.

Ny Riana Rasolofonjatovo, Country Manager for Mauritius and Madagascar, DHL Global Forwarding, said, “Taking on an expanded role in this region is an honor and I am humbled by the trust placed in me to lead the countries. I look forward to working with the team, to drive the best business results for our customers.”

With experience working in the logistics sectors in South Africa, Dubai and Kenya, he stands by result-oriented processes to maximize customer satisfaction, and is a keen believer of a healthy organizational culture, grounded by mutual respect among employees. He holds a High Degree in International Commerce and Business Administration from Higher Institute Polytechnic in Madagascar and an Advanced Diploma in Diplomacy and Strategy from Center for Diplomatic and Strategic Studies.