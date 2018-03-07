Developing Engineering Talent in Africa

Christelle Sahue, a current GE Power intern has ambitious plans to give back to her country and continent. “Africa and my country, especially, need power for development. Only 1/3 of Africans have access to electricity,” says the 24-year-old who hails from the city of Gagnoa.

“My will is to help bring affordable and reliable power to my country and my continent. This will be possible through power plants implementation. I’m already working in the power sector, so I’m not far from my goal.”

Christelle’s internship began with a basic learning of the fundamentals of the GE Power business and an overview of the company’s other businesses in the sub-Saharan region. She also got a chance to work on smaller individual projects to present to the entire office. As she prepares to wrap up her internship, the mechanical engineering student is working with a personal mentor on her area of focus.