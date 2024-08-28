Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed a delegation from the Federal Republic of Somalia and the Republic of Kenya

On 21 August 2024, Ms. Busadee Santipitaks, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, welcomed H.E. Mr. Jabril Ibrahim Abdulle, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Somalia to the Republic of Kenya, and a delegation from the Federal Republic of Somalia and the Republic of Kenya. The delegation comprised of health delegates from Somalia and Kenya, who were visiting Thailand as part of a project to promote medical tourism in East Africa led by Ms. Morakot Janemathukorn, Ambassador of Thailand to Kenya.

On this occasion, the Deputy Permanent Secretary discussed bilateral issues and possible cooperation between Thailand and Somalia and Kenya in various fields, including economic cooperation, development cooperation, public health, alternative medicine, medical herbs and plants, and the Halal food industry. They also exchanged views on the Royal Thai Government’s policies that seek to promote Thailand as a medical hub and medical tourism, both regionally and globally. Topics also discussed including trade and investment potential of the East African Community (EAC), which has a population of over 400 million people.

In addition, the delegation added that the majority of the population in the East African region is in need of more access to comprehensive medical services, due to the shortage of both personnel and medical equipments, especially for specialized treatment as well as quality and comprehensive health check-ups. In their opinion, Thailand is an attractive option for patients in the East African Community (EAC), who are economically capable to travel for medical treatment, as it meets their various needs through a wide range of medical treatments and reasonable pricing.

