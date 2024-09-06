Deputy Director-General of the Department of South Asian, Middle East and African Affairs, presided over the Preparation Programme for scholarship recipients from the Government of Morocco

On 28 August 2024, Ms. Wanalee Lohpechra, Deputy Director-General of the Department of South Asian, Middle East and African Affairs, presided over the opening of the Preparation Programme for Thai students awarded scholarships from the Kingdom of Morocco and on their ways to start their studies in Morocco. The programme was held during 28 – 30 August 2024 at Nouvo City Hotel, Bangkok. Also present were representatives from the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in Thailand and the Bureau of International Cooperation, Ministry of Education of Thailand. The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to the Kingdom of Morocco also delivered his congratulatory remarks through video conference system followed by a briefing by an officer of the Embassy.

This Preparation Programme, initiated by the Department of South Asian, Middle East and African Affairs, was held for the first time this year for Thai students going to study in Morocco. The objectives of the programme is to help equip them with necessary daily living skills with general information about the Kingdom of Morocco, basic conversations in Arabic and French, as well as guidelines on adapting into Moroccan cultures and ways of life, provided by resourceful and experienced speakers. The Government of the Kingdom of Morocco has awarded Bachelors’ degree scholarships to Thai students since 1994. For the 2024 – 2025 Academic Year, 7 Thai scholars are awarded.

