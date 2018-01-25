The Delivery Unit (DU) Completes Training For 30 Electricians To Reinforce The Capacity Of 1100 Specialized Skilled Workers In The Boké Region (Guinea).

The DU, under the guidance of the Prime Minister, in partnership with the Ministry of Vocational Training and the Ministry of Mines and Geology completed a five week training program for 30 housing electricians from the Boké region one of the country’s resource rich provinces, from the 6th November to 9th December 2017.

The five week training was financed by the Ministry of Mines and Geology with the technical support of the DU and the Guinean Bauxite Company (CBG). The later reviewed the training curriculum and provided recommendations in order to adapt the curriculum to the labour market needs. The training was conducted by two qualified and certified trainers from the Ministry of Vocational Training and is part of a larger program to train 1100 specialized workers in the Boke region in 2018.

The objective of the training is to reinforce the capacity of specialized workers in the Boke region in order to facilitate their integration into the professional world.

“I have the pleasure to announce the completion of the training program for 30 building electricians at the vocational training center in Boke as part of the DU initiative aiming to reinforce the capacity of specialized workers. From January 2018, 1100 specialized workers will receive training in electricity, plumbing, masonry, heavy duty engines mechanics as well as drivers for heavy duty vehicles. The ultimate goal is for the trainees to find a job within the mining sector as well as other industries. Through this project, the Government of Guinea with the support of an international donor shows its commitment to promoting youth employment and job creation” declared Mamady Youla, Prime Minister of the Republic of Guinea.

The DU aims to construct a Mobile training unit (MTU) at the vocational training center (VTC) of Boké in 2018 in order to strengthen the existing training system. As part of its strategy, the MTU project will be replicated in other provinces such as Kindia and Kankan. Feasibility studies for the two later regions will begin in 2018.

Aboucar Makeme Condé, Alumni of the electricity training program, who comes from the Boke region stated during the closing ceremony, “we are thankful to the DU and the government for their efforts in reinforcing the capacity of specialized workers. Today, we’ve acquired new skills in housing electricity that allow us to be more competitive in the job market and we are confident that the skills we’ve learned during the five week training will be put into practice in the mining sector and other industries”.

“Boke is one of the country’s resource rich region, which attract mining companies. Therefore, it is our mission to support the government in its efforts to reinforce the capacity of youth and improve their employability. As a result, mining companies and sub-contractors will have no difficulty in finding the labour needed for their operations” said Vincent Michi, Director General of the DU.

At the end of the training, the 30 alumni from the electricity program took part in a test organized by one of the mining companies operating in Guinea. And 10 out of the 30 alumni passed the test.

From January 2018, a new promotion of electricians, masons and plumbers will be trained at the VTC in Boke as part of the BES initiative to reinforce the capacity of specialized workers from the Boke region in 2018.

In the mining sector, the DU’s interventions focus on increasing the economic impact of mineral production on the Guinean population. It is supporting the Government of Guinea with three priority interventions:

1. The creation of Mobile Training Units dedicated to professional training over short periods of time, to improve the employability of young Guineans and respond to the needs of enterprises in the sector.

2. The establishment of service centers dedicated to enterprises and job seekers to harness the impact of mining activity.

3. Support to the transformation of the Higher Institute of Mining and Geology (ISMG) into a Center of Excellence.

