The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote, has announced the theme of the 11th annual Practical Nigerian Content (PNC) Forum as “Deepening Nigerian Content Opportunities in the Decade of Gas”.
In 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari launched the “Decade of Gas” which set the tone for Nigeria’s drive to harness the nations gas reserves, aiming to increase Nigeria’s utilisation of gas for power, as well as emerging as a major gas exporter.
Earlier in the year, Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote shared the Federal Government’s plans to provide 20 million homes with power through the National Gas Expansion Programme. Coupled with the increase in global demand for gas, the untapped domestic and international opportunities for indigenous companies are becoming clearer.
Following various global events, gas has become the globally accepted transition fuel. This has increased the demand for gas across the world, thereby increasing the demand for a new skill sets in the sector.
Twelve years on from the enactment of the Nigeria Oil & Gas Industry Content Development Act, 2010, the Nigerian oil and gas sector can boast of an increase in Nigerian Content from 5% to 42%.
From 5 – 8 December 2022, industry stakeholders will gather at PNC to explore the emergent opportunities within the evolving domestic gas sector, identify opportunities for cross sectorial linkages to utilize existing capacity and devise strategies for Nigeria to become a major gas exporter.
H.E. Dr. Timipre Sylva, Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Federal Republic of Nigeria commented during the 10th annual PNC Forum;
“The Practical Nigerian Content Forum has consistently reached its objectives and I want to sincerely commend the management and staff of NCDMB for making it such a high value event where oil industries gather annually to review the successes, opportunities and challenges of local content in the industry.”
Organised in partnership with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, for over 10 years, the Practical Nigerian Content, has gathered over 600 delegates to the Strategic Forum, Showcase Arena and the Site Visit.
