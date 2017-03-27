Colonising African languages as a tool for a colonised mind

Language has been used as a method of subjugation in colonial conquest, and presented as an instrument of learning, advancing and interacting with the rest of the world. Colonisation saw that the conquered despise and denote their own languages meanwhile living through the languages of their conquerors.

Ngugi wa Thiong’o referred to a question posed by one of Africa’s literature and philosophy pioneers, Kwame Nkrumah who asked; “Are we really sure that we are in touch with the nation and the continent, is the independent African state now in existence for some 50 years, in touch with its people?”

“How can it be in touch when it has embraced European languages, spoken and used by only 10% of the population, as a language of power, commerce, law and even justice?” adjudicated Wa Thiong’o.

On the African nation today, the majority are rendered linguistically deaf and mute by government policies that have set European languages as the normative mission, said Wa Thiong’o. The professor affirmed that this was in fact the result of the fulfilment of a conscious imperial design in the history of conquest.

Wa Thiong’o highlighted exemplifiers of the colonial conquest and its results on the language of the vanquished and its people. He informed that when imperial Japan took over Korea in 1910, they made Korea use their language and gave them Japanese names. The colonies saw the importance of intellectualising empires of the mind, setting a metaphysical empire of language and literature. In the 19th century the English established practical language policies in India that placed English as a medium of communication in order to create a class of people; who are Indian in blood and colour, but English in mentality.

Wa Thiong’o said the French and the Portuguese used a process called assimilation, and language was at the centre of assimilation, to create a linguistically westernised middle man who would automatically carry out the intent of the ruler onto the masses. It was necessary to reach the mental core by a solid psychological bond against the day when their progressive emancipation ends, and they be French in language, thought and spirit.

“The colonial utility of educating the African masses was discovered; creating empires of the mind,” said Wa Thiong’o, “and France still controls the national treasuries of many African countries today,” he added.

According to Wa Thiong’o, the success of the empire of the mind or colonies of the mind can be seen in the late defenders of the dominance of European languages in Africa. He said there is an appearance of some African intellectuals and policy makers who uphold the dominance of European languages in Africa.

“Colonisation of the mind is when we can think that African languages are impediments to our ability to engage with the world,” said Wa Thiong’o, adding that there is a further distortion in the dynamic – when we are not only proud of knowing English but also proud of not knowing our own languages.

“They gave us their access to their accents in exchange for our access to our resources – you gave Africa your resources of your accents, and Africa gave you access to the resources of our land.

Accents for access – that is the postcolonial Africa,” he added.

“But this business that English must thrive on the graveyard of African languages – we have to really reject that.

That in order for English to be, then African languages must cease to be – that’s really absurd and we have to reject that”.

Wa Thiong’o said that what is important is the relationship between languages, as no other language is better than the other. He said it was empowerment to know one’s own home language even with all other languages in the world, but a service of enslavement to not know one’s own home language.

“We must acknowledge more than our own to own our own – you can use English, but do not let English use you,” affirmed Wa Thiong’o.

“Remember that there are forces that will never want us to be aware of the dimension of our presence in the world – To counter these forces, we have to know ourselves – this is the importance of decolonising ourselves and securing our base,” he said.

Wa Thiong’o said we have to make a conscious language policy that will pour in resources and open doors for the African language. We might embrace the fact that we have a number of languages as Africans, but to not put in any resources into that is imperialising.

“We have to know ourselves before we can secure the base,” said Wa Thiong’o.