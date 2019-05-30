Debunking The Made-For-Africa Script

Catherine Phiri is the managing director of Media 365, a cause-related communications which produces award-winning cause related campaigns for leading organizations and is the executive producer of Zambia’s popular drama series Love Games. A passionate advocate for HIV and AIDS awareness, Catherine executive produced Shuga, MTV’s first drama series for Africa with a HIV storyline. Early on this year Catherine was appointed the Zambian chair of the Twenty Ten Club, who’s ethos centres on enabling Black female business leaders and aspiring young entrepreneurs to achieve their potential.