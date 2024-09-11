Debate over federalism and power-sharing in South Sudan heats up at United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS)-supported workshop

“The timing is right. Let us keep the fire lit.”

That was the motivational message from South Sudan’s Minister of Federal Affairs, Losuba Ludoro Wongo, at the opening of a workshop to progress the development of a permanent constitution and address the crucial issues of federalism and power sharing.

Sponsored by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and the Max Planck Foundation, the workshop focused on understanding the principles and application of federalism in South Sudan, its implementation in the permanent constitution-making process, challenges and opportunities related to political and fiscal devolution, and ensuring an inclusive process led by the people.

“The major root cause of conflict is bad governance. If the relationship between those who govern and those who are governed is not clearly spelt out and defined in a way that ensures resources reach most of the population, there is always conflict,” explained the Minister of Federal Affairs, Losuba Ludoro Wongo.

“That’s why the emphasis in the Revitalized Peace Agreement is to call for reforming the governing system to establish a fully-fledged federal system of government where political powers and resources are fully devolved to the states and local government. This way, South Sudan will realize peace and stability.”

Article 1.4.11 of the Revitalized Peace Agreement, signed by parties to the conflict in 2018, reaffirms the commitment to establish a federal and democratic system that respects South Sudan’s diversity while ensuring national unity.

The importance of progressing this system in an inclusive manner was emphasized by the Head of the African Union Mission in South Sudan.

“We should focus on what kind of federalism is needed and remember that no one size fits all. It must be born in the context of the culture, the geography, the history etc. of South Sudan, not transported from somewhere,” stressed Ambassador Joram Biswaro. “The type of federalism should emanate from the South Sudanese themselves, not only those in Juba, but across the country.”

The Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General, Guang Cong, also reaffirmed UNMISS’ commitment to help the National Constitutional Review Commission to implement the crucial task of constitution-making.

“Your role in shaping the future of South Sudan is of utmost importance. The work you do today will leave a lasting impact on future generations, fostering peace and harmony for years to come,” he told members of the Commission.

The Ambassador of the European Union in South Sudan described the historic significance of the process.

“The constitution-making process is elemental to the construction of a social contract between the citizens and those who are entrusted with their leadership and governance. Beyond being a legal text, the new constitution will be a founding document for South Sudan and, therefore, it should be a process of creating a common state for all ethnicities and societal groups with a common identity where all voices are heard,” said Ambassador Timo Olkkonen.

“I call on the Government to provide guidance to that process and I urge them to show commitment and ownership by providing adequate financial means to prepare a constitution that the South Sudanese population can call their own.”

The Special Envoy for the Intergovernmental Authority on Development stressed the need for consensus and clarity on the way forward with the peace process more generally.

“Time is of the essence and the long-awaited political guidance, which is long overdue, best serves the interests of the country if it comes sooner rather than later. The delay and confusion surrounding the talks in Juba and Nairobi is leaving a lot of room for speculation, misinformation and disinformation which may have serious ramifications for the peace process if it is allowed to continue unabated,” said Dr Ismail Wais.

The Chair of the National Constitutional Review Commission, Dr. Riang Yer Zuor, described federalism as a “settled issue” but pointed to the need for the people of South Sudan to consider how it will work in practice. He also highlighted the importance of civic education and public consultation, as well as further training for the members of the Commission who are tasked with progressing the process.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).