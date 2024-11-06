Deadly Boat Accident Claims 25 Lives in Comoros

At least 25 people, including women and children, died after traffickers intentionally capsized their boat near the Comoros Islands, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM). The vessel, carrying around 30 people, sank late Friday between Anjouan, a Comoros island, and Mayotte, a French territory. Fishermen rescued five survivors, who reported that the boat was deliberately capsized, the following morning. This dangerous migration route is frequently used by Comorans seeking a better life in Mayotte, despite the perilous conditions. The IOM’s statement cited estimates by the French Senate that between 7,000 and 10,000 people have died on this crossing between 1995 and 2012. This tragedy is the latest in a series of similar incidents in recent months, reflecting the ongoing crisis faced by impoverished Comorans, nearly half of whom live below the poverty line and lack access to essential services.



SOURCE: AL JAZEERA