Day of Remembrance For The Victims Of The Rwanda Genocide
In remembrance of this harrowing anniversary, we revisit the events from April 1994 in Rwanda to honor those who lost their lives and to ensure that the world never allows such horror to happen again.
News: Africa
Rwanda
Video
