Davos 2023 Day 4: beware of the ‘Great Fracture’

On today’s Radio Davos, co-hosted by ‘Exponential View’ writer, author and podcaster Azeem Azhar, UN Secretary-General warns of a ‘great fracture’ in the world, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis tells us the war in Ukraine affects the whole world. We talk to Caroline Casey of the disability inclusion campaign Valuable 500 and tour the art exhibition bringing the voice of refugees to Davos.

“It is essential for the two countries to have meaningful engagement on climate trade and technology to avoid the decoupling of economies and even the possibility of future confrontations.”

UN chief António Guterres says the world can well do without a ‘great fracture’ caused by rivalry between the United States and China. And he calls the continued exploration for fossil fuels the stuff of dystopian science fiction.

Ty Greene, Project Lead, Health Equity at the World Economic Forum tells us about health equity and how companies leading are pledging to achieve it.

Caroline Casey, founder and director of the Valuable 500 tells Linda Lacina’s Meet the Leader podcast about a surprising pivotal moment in her life that galvanized her life’s work.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis tells Radio Davos why the world needs to unite behind Ukraine.

And we stroll up the stairs from the Radio Davos studio, in the heart of the Davos congress centre, to admire artwork created by refugee children around the world, and speak to the people behind the project, Brazilian artist Vik Muniz and Max Frieder of Artolution.

