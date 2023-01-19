Davos 2023: A conversation with Satya Nadella

Does tech need a new business model? How will computing power drive the energy transition? What’s ahead for the tech skills gap? In a special conversation, the CEO of Microsoft talks to Klaus Schwab, World Economic Forum Founder and Executive Chairman, talk tech trends, AI, cybersecurity, economic growth and three trends driving the future of remote work.

This is the full audio of the session of the conversation recorded at the Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland 18 January.

Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman, World Economic Forum Geneva

Satya Nadella, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Microsoft Corp.

