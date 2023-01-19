Davos 2023: A conversation with Palantir’s Alex Karp

Alex Karp shares with Carlyle Group founder David Rubenstein how he leads Denver-based analytics company Palantir Technologies.

This thoughtful, wide-ranging and often funny conversation covers his non-traditional background, the company’s capabilites and what’s ahead for the economy in 2023, to Karp’s hair and why he lives in a backwoods shack in New Hampshire.

Karp explains how he went from law school, into philosophy until finally teaming up with superstar investor Peter Thiel to start Palantir.

He also discusses in further depth the group’s role in the defense of Ukraine, and how his company decides who it hires and who it sells its technology to.

This conversation was recorded 18 January at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

