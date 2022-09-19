Davido to Promote African Culture with A.W.A.Y. Fest

An ambassador or sorts for Afrobeats, Nigerian music superstar Davido has organized a new music festival in Atlanta to celebrate African culture. Called A.W.A.Y. (Are We African Yet), the event will bring African and American artists together and be a springboard for new collaborations. The one-day event is being presented as an annual celebration of African music and culture in the diaspora, drawing big artists from Africa and the US while promoting partnerships among creatives. The maiden A.W.A.Y Festival will add to a growing roster of events designed to promote the Afrobeats genre, such as Afro Nation and Afrochella. The musician, who was born in Atlanta, recently completed his We Rise By Lifting Others tour in the US and Canada, after surpassing 1 billion streams on Spotify in July.
SOURCE: MUSIC IN AFRICA