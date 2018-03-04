Data Protection Laws to Impact International Businesses

On May 25th 2018, African businesses that serve EU customers will be subject to new rules regarding data protection, or face strict penalties. With research suggesting more than half of businesses are still ignorant of or under-prepared to observe these upcoming regulations, Sage South Africa have produced an infographic to help entrepreneurs understand how to be compliant with the new legislation.

Previously, the strictest data protection laws existed inside the EU, called the Data Protection Directive (DPD), and imposed rules and restrictions on what customer data businesses could collect and how it was stored. However, businesses could circumvent these laws by keeping their data servers outside of the EU.

However, the EU is now replacing the DPD with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which will apply to all businesses around the world with EU customers. Some African governments have supported the new legislation by introducing their own interpretations. South Africa first signed the Protection of Personal Information (POPI) Act, which is based on the GDPR, back in 2013. However, the GDPR will mean businesses across all of Africa that trade with the EU must now meet these strict requirements.