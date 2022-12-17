Dangote Group Wins the Most Responsible Business Award at SERAS

The Dangote group has taken home the prestigious ‘Overall Most Responsible Business’ Award, at the 16th edition of the Sustainability, Entrepreneurship and Responsibility Awards (SERAS). In addition to winning the Overall Most Responsible Business Award, Dangote’s subsidiaries also took home three other awards including the award for ‘The Best Company in Reporting & Transparency, which Dangote Cement Plc won. Dangote Sugar Refinery (DSR), won the award for ‘Best Company in Food Security, while Dangote Salt Plc also known as NASCON Plc won the award for ‘Best Company in Gender Equality/Women Empowerment. SERAS is Africa’s foremost sustainability award, having begun in 2007, and attracting over 1,242 from over 300 organisations.

